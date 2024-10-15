Maharashtra to vote on Nov 20, Jharkhand polling in two phases; results on Nov 23

New Delhi: The Assembly polls in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday.

The votes for the two states will be counted on November 23.

"There are 9.63 crore eligible voters in Maharashtra while the number of eligible voters in Jharkand is 2.6 crore," Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference here.

Bye-elections to 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat will be held on November 1.