Elections results not as per expectation: Pratibha Singh

Shimla, Jun 4 (PTI) Accepting the party's defeat in four Lok Sabha seats in the state, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh on Tuesday said the election results did not come as per expectation and the reason behind defeat would be reviewed.

Expressing gratitude to the voters who cast their votes in favour of her party in the Lok Sabha elections, she said the Congress has never backed down from its responsibility and will never do so.

The Congress leader congratulated all the BJP candidates, who won in the Lok Sabha elections, and expressed hope that they would make a significant contribution to the development of the state in accordance with public aspirations.

She also congratulated the Congress leaders, who won the by-elections in the state, and said that their victory has further strengthened the Congress government in the state.

The results of the by-elections has proved that the people of the state are strongly with the Congress government, she added.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister and Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh said that although he did not get success in the elections but he is fully dedicated to his vision of development of the Mandi constituency and will fulfill it at all costs.

He expressed his gratitude to all voters, who supported him wholeheartedly in the elections. He also congratulated his rival Kangana Ranaut of the BJP for her victory.

Addressing the media persons, Singh said that victory and defeat in elections are two sides of the same coin.

Singh said that he respects the mandate and accepts it. He said that he has always stood with the people of Mandi and will always do so.

Singh further said that the country has completely rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of crossing 400 seats and added that the BJP is not able to cross even the 250 figure. PTI BPL AS AS