Elections to five municipal corporations in Punjab to be held in November

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Elections to five municipal corporations in Punjab will be held within the first fortnight of November, according to an official notification.

These five municipal corporations are Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and Phagwara.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 7-A of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, the governor of Punjab is pleased to direct that the general elections to elect the members of municipal corporations mentioned in this notification, be held within the first fortnight of November 2023," the notification stated.

Elections to 39 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab are also scheduled to be held between November 1 and 15. A notification to this effect was issued in August.