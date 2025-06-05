Elections via ballot papers will bring back BSP's 'good days': Mayawati

Lucknow, Jun 5 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said her party's "good days" would return if elections are held through ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Addressing a press conference here, she reiterated her demand for conducting all elections through ballot papers, alleging that EVMs were being tampered to prevent BSP candidates from winning.

"Parties with casteist ideologies, both in power and in opposition, have been managing certain opportunistic and self-serving individuals from Dalit and other marginalised communities behind the scenes. These elements are being used to form various organisations and parties that are misleading our support base and dividing votes in BSP's strongholds, especially in Uttar Pradesh," she said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister further alleged that rival political parties were adopting various tactics to ensure that BSP's presence in national politics remains minimal.

"These parties are not only creating and sustaining opportunistic outfits but are also transferring their votes to them in elections to help a few of their candidates win, thereby weakening the BSP's prospects," she claimed.

"Furthermore, EVM manipulation is being used to defeat BSP candidates, in an attempt to break the trust of Dalit and marginalised voters in the BSP," Mayawati said.

She said that concerns regarding EVMs are now being raised by several opposition parties, adding, "Most opposition parties, including the BSP, now want that all elections, whether big or small, should be conducted through ballot papers like in the past." "Though this might not be possible under the current government, we hope it can happen after a change in power," she said.

Mayawati expressed confidence that if the electoral process shifts back to ballot papers, the BSP would regain its lost political ground and its good days will be back.

She also cautioned her party workers against "self-serving and opportunistic" organisations and parties that, she claimed, have no real connection with B.R. Ambedkar, BSP founder Kanshi Ram, or the broader Bahujan movement.

"Even if leaders from these groups become MPs, MLAs, or ministers for their personal gains, it will not bring any real benefit to Dalits and marginalised sections," she said.

The BSP supremo also criticised the lack of equitable participation of Bahujans in the country's GDP growth and described the ongoing poverty and unemployment as a matter of concern.

She alleged that the country's borders have not been fully secure for years, resulting in frequent terror incidents.

On the Pahalgam terror attack, she said it was "deeply saddening and worrying" and criticised the politicisation of such incidents.

"It is unfortunate that such sensitive matters are being used for political gain. This should not happen," she said. PTI ABN ZMN