Elective merit key factor in deciding seats for BMC polls: Shinde

Mumbai, Sept 28 (PTI) Elective merit will be a key factor in deciding seats for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

He also said due respect will be given to the Sena during a seat-sharing agreement of Mahayuti.

Addressing shakha pramukhs (branch heads) of Shiv Sena, Shinde said the collective victory of Mahayuti is more important than the number of seats allotted to each constituent of the saffron alliance in the BMC elections.

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Shinde said the Sena is holding Lok Sabha constituency-wise meetings ahead of the polls, expected to be conducted by the end of January 2026.

While shakha pramukhs are well aware of the nature of work, they should hold a dialogue with people to understand their issues, Shinde said, adding that shakha pramukhs are crucial cogs in Shiv Sena.

The saffron flag will unfurl on the BMC, he asserted.

"It is not important as to who gets how many seats. What is important is the elective merit, which will be the key in deciding the seats," Shinde said.

He asked the Sena cadres to spread awareness among the masses about the work done by the previous government headed by him from 2022-24 and the contribution of the Mahayuti government under the incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He said the people of Mumbai prefer those who work.

Taking potshots at the Opposition, Shinde said they blame the EVMs, the judiciary, and the Election Commission after losing elections. PTI PR NSK