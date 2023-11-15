Electoral battle between 'feudal lords' from Delhi and the people of Telangana: BRS leader Rama Rao

Hyderabad, Nov 15 (PTI) Ruling BRS Working President and IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Wednesday said the forthcoming assembly elections is going to be a battle between Delhi 'doras' (feudal lords from Delhi) and the people of Telangana.

Addressing the gatherings at Kathalapur, Rudrangi and Chandurthi mandals in the Vemulawada constituency, Rama Rao took a dig at the Congress, accusing it of failing to provide electricity and water to the people in six decades, and yet coming to ask for votes again.

"Congress leaders are bringing D K Shivakumar (Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister) and Rahul Gandhi to fight against KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) and BJP is bringing PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah (Union Home Minister), union ministers, and over 15 chief ministers of various states. That is why I say this is a fight between Delhi 'doras' and the people of Telangana,” Rama Rao said in Vemulawada, according to a release issued by his office.

KCR is the only CM in India who is giving a Rs 2,000 pension to more than four-and-a-half lakh beedi workers in Telangana, Rama Rao said. The BRS government also ensured major development in the state, which Congress could not do in six decades, he claimed.

Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, highlighted the BRS party’s manifesto and added, “This election will determine the fate of Telangana. Think wisely and vote." PTI VVK VVK ANE