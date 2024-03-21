Electoral bonds: BJP received donations from big corporate groups

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The BJP remained a major beneficiary of electoral bonds purchased by big corporate groups like Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, Muthoot, Baja Auto, Jindal group and TVS Motor, according to an analysis of data released by the Election Commission on Thursday.

The Election Commission made public a fresh data set of electoral bonds, including their alpha-numeric numbers that can help match their purchasers with the political parties that received the funds.

Vedanta group gave donations to BJP, Congress, BJD and TMC while Bharti Airtel donated to BJP, RJD, SAD, Congress, and Janata Dal (United).

Muthoot donated to BJP, NCP Maharahstra Pradesh, Bajaj group to BJP and AAP, Apollo Tyres to Congress, Keventers to BJP and Congress.

Industrialist Lakshmi Niwas Mittal donated to the BJP, while Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw donated to BJP, TMC and Congress. Rungta Sons Private Limited donated to Congress, BJP, TMC and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

Pharmaceutical companies Piramal Capital and Sun Pharma donated to the BJP while Torrent Pharmaceutical Limited donated to BJP, AAP and Congress, Natco Pharma gave donations to BJP, TDP, TMC and BRS.