Electoral bonds involves 'give and take', alleges AIMIM President Owaisi

Hyderabad, Mar 15 (PTI) AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that the purchase of electoral bonds involves "give and take" and that all major parties, except his, have received funds through the scheme.

Addressing a gathering here, the Hyderabad MP said that a company would not give money "for free".

"When an owner of a big company gives money (purchase of electoral bonds) to BJP, Congress, TMC, BRS, RJD, Samajwadi Party, he will not give just like that," he said. The companies, who donate money, don't do it for charity, he added.

"When they are giving (money), then Modi ji is giving something to them. When they are giving, all parties are saying 'You give me, I will give you everything. You give me bond and take whatever you like," Owaisi said.

Owaisi claimed that BJP, TMC, Congress, BRS, BJD, Samajwadi Party, RJD, Shiv Sena, DMK, NCP and YSRCP got money through the electoral bonds scheme.

As per the data given by SBI to Election Commission from 2018 to 2024, BJP got Rs 6,060 crore, TMC got Rs 1,610 crore, Congress Rs 1,422 crore, BRS Rs 1,215 crore, Owaisi said.

"Names of all these parties have come. The name of your party (AIMIM) is not there in this. AIMIM did not receive a single bond. Whoever is giving the (bond) will be known as the buyer. They (parties) are selling themselves and they are buying. But, who is (called the) 'B' team in the entire country, it is Asaduddin Owaisi," the AIMIM chief said.

"Modi ji took Rs 6,000 crore and encashed it and put it in the party's account. Now tell me who is taking money? Narendra Modi had said 'Na khaunga, na khane dunga (Will not eat, will not let others eat)'. I modified it a bit. 'Na khaunga, na khane dunga jab tak tum bond nahi diye mere ko' (Will not eat, will not let others eat, until you give me a bond)," the AIMIM chief said.

Owaisi demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should announce that NPR (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) will not be implemented in the country.

On the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Owaisi reiterated that CAA should be seen together with NPR and NRC, and added CAA was drafted on the basis of religion, adding that he was never against granting citizenship to persecuted (minorities)-- Hindus, Sikhs, Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, or Bangladesh.

"Amit Shah says citizenship of Muslims will not be taken away. Modi and Amit Shah should tell that NPR and NRC will never happen in the country. They will not say so, because they have a plan...they want to implement NPR-NRC and trouble us," Owaisi said. PTI VVK SJR VVK SDP