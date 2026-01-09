Electoral bonds, PM CARES lack transparency: Karnataka Minister

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 9 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday accused the BJP-led Centre of evading accountability on electoral bonds and the PM CARES Fund, alleging diversion of public attention through politically motivated controversies.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Rao claimed that the electoral bond scheme involved thousands of crores of rupees, but there was no clarity on who donated the money or who benefited from it.

“The real issue is the looting of public wealth through opaque systems,” he alleged.

Rao questioned the legal and ethical basis of declaring PM CARES as a private trust while allowing it to use the prime minister’s name and national symbols. “Why was it declared private? How much money was collected? Where was it spent?” he asked.

The minister accused the BJP of targeting the National Herald newspaper to deflect attention. Describing it as a non-profit organisation with roots in the freedom movement, Rao said it could not distribute profits or siphon funds.

“They are creating issues where none exist to hide much larger financial irregularities,” he said.

Rao also alleged misuse of central agencies to intimidate opposition leaders and institutions. Referring to action against Congress leaders, he said, "Disqualification, raids and harassment have become tools of political pressure." He urged the media to question the ruling party instead of focusing only on opposition leaders. "Ask them how government symbols were used, how funds were collected, and who controls them," he said.