Electoral bonds ruling won't affect BJP; we don't use power to make money: Bawankule

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday said the Supreme Court's decision to hold the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional will not affect his party as it does not "gain money through political power."

He was replying to a question about the opposition taking swipes at the saffron party over the ruling as the electoral funding scheme was brought in by the Narendra Modi government.

"The Supreme Court's verdict should be respected. It will not affect the BJP, as we do not gain money through political power. We do not have such `sanskar' (values)," Bawankule told reporters.

"Those who generate huge funds through political power and return to power by using such money, will be affected," he further said.

The state BJP chief was talking to the media at the legislature complex here after the party's three candidates filed nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections.

As all parties have enough MLAs, the election will likely be unopposed, he said.