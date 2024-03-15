Electoral bonds was world's biggest extortion racket: Rahul Gandhi

Thane, Mar 15 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday termed the scrapped electoral bonds scheme brought in by the BJP-led Union government as the "biggest extortion racket in the world." The funds amassed through the scheme were used to split political parties and topple opposition governments, he alleged at a press conference here, a day after data pertaining to the scheme was made public following Supreme Court directions.

There was no correlation between the electoral bonds and the contracts given by Congress or other opposition parties' governments in states, said Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is in Maharashtra in its last leg. PTI MR KRK