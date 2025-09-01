Electoral rolls being prepared as per BJP's wishes: Hemant Soren

Patna, Sep 1 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday alleged that people's rights were being snatched by the BJP-led NDA in the name of the special intensive revision, and that electoral rolls were being prepared as per the wishes of the ruling coalition.

Addressing a rally in Patna at the culmination of Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader accused the NDA government of following a 'divide and rule' policy, and called upon all the INDIA bloc constituents to remain united to unseat the ruling alliance from power.

He also accused the BJP of indulging in 'vote chori' (vote theft) and horse-trading to topple state governments.

"The BJP is using Enforcement Directorate (ED), CBI and other central agencies against opposition leaders," he alleged.

"Our vote protects and safeguards our Constitution," he asserted. PTI PKD ACD