Electoral rolls for 294 assembly seats in West Bengal published

Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) The electoral rolls for all 294 assembly segments in West Bengal were published on Monday, with January 1, 2025, as the qualifying date.

According to the final electoral rolls, the total number of registered voters stands at 7,63,96,165, of which 3,87,93,743 are women.

In addition, there are 1,811 voters belonging to the third gender, the chief electoral officer said in a statement.

The notification also stated that under the continuous updation programme, eligible people can still enrol their names. The reference dates for eligibility are January 1, 2025, as well as subsequent qualifying dates during the year—April 1, July 1, and October 1—corresponding to their respective quarters. PTI SUS MNB