Electric buses under Delhi's DEVI scheme likely to launch on May 2: Officials

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) The launch of electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Integration (DEVI) scheme is likely to take place on May 2, officials said on Monday.

An official told PTI that the scheme, which was earlier scheduled to be launched on April 22, was postponed following the declaration of national mourning over the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the decision last week through a post on X, saying that the new launch date would be announced soon.

In a boost to last-mile connectivity and sustainable transport, the government is set to roll out 76 electric buses from the Ghazipur depot under the DEVI initiative, a scheme rebranded by the newly formed BJP government.

The DEVI bus service aims to strengthen feeder connectivity to metro stations and major Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes, with each electric bus expected to cover a route of approximately 12 kilometres.

Known as the Mohalla Bus Service under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the project has now been rebranded by the BJP administration, officials said.

It is a key initiative to improve last-mile connectivity in Delhi, they said.

The service, which had been delayed for several months, is designed to enhance public transport accessibility across the capital. PTI NSM VIT NB