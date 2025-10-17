Electric car, 3 motorcycles gutted in fire at commercial complex in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) An electric car and three motorcycles were gutted in a fire that broke out in a two-storey commercial complex in Andheri east area of Mumbai on Friday, civic officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, they said.

The blaze erupted in a two-storey commercial structure located in KDN Compound in Ashok Nagar on Military Road around 8.10 am, an official said.

It took more than six hours of efforts for the fire brigade personnel to douse the fire as the task was completed around 2.25 pm.

"An electric car, three motorcycles, office material, furniture and other things kept in an area of about 1,000 to 1,500 sq ft on the ground floor and loft area of the two-storey structure, got destroyed in the fire," he said.

Part of the structure collapsed due to the fire, he added.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, according to the official. PTI KK NP