Electric meter box of Mumbra building gutted in fire; none hurt

Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) Several electric meters placed inside the meter box room of a building situated in Mumbra suburb of Thane district were destroyed in a fire on Monday, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred at around 6 AM, said Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

The affected meter room is located on the first floor of the five-storey Badshah Complex Society in Kausa area.

Fire Brigade personnel and teams of the disaster cell rushed to the spot with a fire engine after receiving an alert and put out the blaze at around 6:30 AM, Tadvi said, adding the cause of the fire is under investigation.

"As many as 23 electric meters and wiring in the meter box room were destroyed in the fire," he added. PTI COR NSK