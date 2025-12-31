Electric meters gutted in fire at Thane building, no injuries

Thane, Dec 31 (PTI) A fire erupted in the meter room of a residential building in Thane on Wednesday evening, prompting the evacuation of at least 50 residents as a precautionary measure, officials said.

No one was injured.

The blaze erupted in the ground-floor meter room of the B wing of the seven-storey Shri Dharmaveer Society, according to information received by the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell.

A fire engine was rushed to the spot while staff from the Disaster Management Cell reached the scene in a utility vehicle.

Officials from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (Mahavitaran) were also called in.

"Heavy smoke spread across the building. For safety reasons, around 40 to 50 residents were evacuated immediately by the fire brigade and disaster management staff," said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell.

The fire was brought under control by 7:40 pm through coordinated efforts of the fire brigade and the Disaster Management Cell. The exact cause was not immediately known. PTI COR NSK