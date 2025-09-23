Electric shock at Durga pandal kills one, injures another in Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was killed and another injured after receiving an electric shock from a microphone at a Durga puja pandal here, police said on Tuesday.

Satyendra Tiwari, Circle Officer (Sirathu), said the incident occurred late Monday night at Bhairampur village in the Mohammadpur Pesa police station area.

Umesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar were singing at the 'aarti' using separate microphones when both were suddenly electrocuted.

Umesh died on the spot, while Ajay was knocked back by the shock and sustained injuries, he said.

Ajay is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sirathu, the officer said. Police reached the site and sent Umesh's body for postmortem.