Electrical goods worth Rs 13.5 lakh stolen from container in Navi Mumbai; 2 arrested

Thane, Aug 31 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested an auto-rickshaw driver and a labourer for allegedly electrical goods worth Rs 13.5 lakh from a container in Kharghar area, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, the official from Kharghar police station said.

Some unidentified persons broke open the container parked at a CIDCO water plant in Kharghar and stole various items including conductors and earth wires worth Rs 13.5 lakh belonging to a contractor, the official said.

After examining CCTV footage of the area and working on various leads, the police arrested a 28-year-old auto-rickshaw driver and a labourer aged 32 late Wednesday night from Kharghar, he said.

The police were in the process of recovering the stolen goods, the official said. PTI COR GK