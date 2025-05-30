Electrician dies during repair work after power outage

Palghar, May 30 (PTI) A 28-year-old electrician hired by the state power distribution firm MSEDCL for a repair work died due to electrocution in Arnala area of the district on Friday morning while three others suffered serious injuries, police said.

The deceased was identified as Jayesh Gharat.

Power supply had been switched off while the repair work was going on following an outage. As Gharat climbed an electricity pole, the power suddenly returned and he received a shock, said a local police official.

As per the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), the 22 KV Wathar line in Nalasopara West Sub-division tripped in the morning.

MSEDCL staff along with Gharat who was hired for such work were carrying out repairs when the accident took place, it said in a release.

"The MSEDCL has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this fatal accident," it added. PTI COR KRK