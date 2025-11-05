Electrician ends life in Thane after losses on gaming app

Thane, Nov 5 (PTI) A 24-year-old electrician has allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, after incurring heavy financial losses through trading on an online gaming app, police said on Wednesday.

Shankar Satrugan Katkade, an electrician-cum-plumber, allegedly hanged himself on Sunday from a metal hook on the terrace of a building where he resided in the Mira-Bhayander area, an official from Kasarwadavali police station said.

"The deceased had been trading on a gaming app, and some days back, he lost Rs 2 lakh in a game. He had also borrowed Rs 50,000 from a person with whom he worked and hence, was under extreme financial distress," the official said.

The police have sent the body to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination, he added. PTI COR GK