Electrician loses Rs 10 lakh in task completion cyber fraud

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) A 27-year-old electrician lost Rs 10 lakh in the online "task completion" fraud as he was lured into sending money under the pretext of getting higher returns, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

The victim, employed with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, received a call from a woman in October who offered him a part-time job, a police official said.

The woman forwarded a WhatsApp link to the victim and asked him to complete online tasks like assigning ratings to reviews and liking videos on social media.

"To gain the victim's trust, the fraudsters initially sent him Rs 200 on successful completion of a given task. He was subsequently added to a Telegram group," the official said.

The victim was promised that he would receive higher returns after he sent small amounts as "fees" for completing the tasks, he said.

Convinced by the offer, he started sending money to bank account numbers provided in the WhatsApp group, the official said.

"He ended up sending Rs 10 lakh since October but failed to get promised returns. Whenever he used to call the phone number of the woman, he failed to get any reply," he said.

The victim realised that he was conned and approached the BKC police station, leading to the registration of a case against unidentified persons under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

Further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NSK