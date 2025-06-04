Electrician robbed in Delhi; 1 held from auto stand, other after 2-hour search in Yamuna

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing an electrician in Delhi. One of them, a diver who took advantage of his skills to dodge the cops, was caught after a two-hour search operation in Yamuna River, police said on Wednesday. In the early hours of May 24, Prince (30) was returning home. After being dropped at Kashmere Gate Metro Station, as he began walking towards Khaibar Pass, two men attacked him near Ambedkar Bhawan on Alipur Road, they said.

One of them choked Prince, causing him to fall and sustain injuries. The attackers then snatched his mobile phone and a bag before fleeing in an auto rickshaw that was waiting for them nearby, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and a probe launched. After scanning over 120 CCTV cameras in and around the crime spot, the police tracked down the auto-rickshaw and nabbed its driver, Ajay Kumar (22), from an auto stand in Sabhapur’s Chauhan Patti on June 2, the officer said.

The vehicle was also seized, he said, adding that Ajay, during interrogation, confessed and revealed about his accomplice Vikas alias Bhura (26).

Vikas, previously involved in cases of murder and robbery, frequently visited the Old Yamuna Bridge area and earned his livelihood by collecting coins and other materials from the river, the officer said.

Acting on this input, a team reached Yamuna Ghat and spotted Vikas. Upon seeing the police, he jumped into the river in an attempt to escape. After a two-hour-long search in the river involving boats and diver, Vikas was found hiding between aquatic vegetation and a barrage and was apprehended, the officer said.

Vikas further revealed that another person, Sunny alias Junglee, had also participated in the robbery and fled with the stolen mobile phone and bag. Raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused, he said.

Besides Vikas, Ajay also has a criminal background with a robbery case registered against him. PTI SSJ NB