Electrician shot dead at wedding ceremony in Gurugram

Gurugram, Feb 13 (PTI) An electrician was shot dead during a wedding ceremony near Pataudi after an alleged dispute over power installation, police said on Friday.

An FIR has been registered against three accused persons at the Pataudi police station of which one has been arrested, they said.

According to police, Barkat, a resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh, worked as an electrician with the Shri Shyam tent house.

Vikas, the owner of the tent house, took up an assignment to set up tents for the wedding of Amandeep, son of Ramanand, at Ransika village.

On Thursday, a dispute broke out over lighting when Barkat was at work, following which a drunk youth allegedly opened fire.

One of the bullets hit Barkat, who collapsed on the ground. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, officials said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Barkat’s father-in-law, police registered an FIR against three accused – Amandeep, Sahil and Harsh (21) – of which Harsh has been arrested.

"During interrogation, Harsh claimed that while taking photographs at the wedding, his uncle handed over his licensed pistol to him, which accidentally went off.

“We are verifying the facts. Efforts are underway to arrest Amandeep and Sahil,” a spokesperson for Gurugram police said. PTI COR ARI