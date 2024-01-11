Electricity board employees protest in Shimla, demand OPS restoration

Shimla Jan 11, (PTI) Scores of Himachal Pradesh electricity board employees protested here on Thursday demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme.

The protesters, including pensioners, gathered outside the office of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) under the banner of Joint Front of Engineers and Employees and raised slogans against the board.

The joint front also demanded the appointment of a new managing director of the HPSEB and the immediate removal of the current MD, Harikesh Meena.

Talking to the media, the front's co-convenor, Hira Lal Verma, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had announced the restoration of OPS several months ago but the board has failed to implement the order.

"We want to know the reason behind the non-payment of salaries and non-implementation of the OPS," he said.

Verma said the financial year 2023-24 will end in March and if the OPS is not restored, the employees covered by the new pension scheme will suffer losses.

He also said that Meena was holding the charge of three departments -- HPSEB, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited and Directorate of Energy -- and therefore there was a need to appoint a full-time MD of the state electricity board.

"The financial condition of the board is worsening due to the non-appointment of a permanent MD," said Verma.

The joint front said they have been protesting for the last few days but nothing has been done to resolve their issues. It also warned of organising a "massive" movement in the coming days if their demands are not fulfilled.

The Himachal Pradesh government had notified the implementation of the old pension scheme with effect from April 1, 2023, benefitting 1.36 lakh employees.

The restoration of OPS was one of the main promises made by the Congress in the 2022 Assembly polls.

However, Sukhu recently said that his government had released the salaries of the HPSEB employees and asserted that the board will have to stand on its own feet as it was well aware of the financial condition of the state. PTI/COR/BPL RHL