Electricity company employee held for accepting bribe in Latur district

Latur, May 18 (PTI) An employee of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) was arrested on Saturday for allegedly accepting a bribe to provide a new power connection in Latur district, an official said.

A 39-year-old man had applied for a new electricity connection for a pump at his father’s farm in the Ausa area of the district.

Accused Satish Kambale (38), a technician from MSEDCL’s Belkund unit, allegedly took a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the customer in December last year to get the job done but kept giving excuses, said the official.

After Kambale demanded another Rs 3,000 on Friday, the customer negotiated and brought it down to Rs 2,000. He then approached the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed Kambale while accepting the money on Saturday, the official said. PTI COR NR