Electricity Department gives Sambhal MP Barq time till March 7 for clarification on pending fine

Sambhal: The Electricity Department has given Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq time till March 7 for clarification on the pending fine of Rs 1.91 crore.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, executive engineer Naveen Gautam said that the MP's lawyer had requested additional time on February 7, and a new hearing date of March 7 was set.

Gautam said that two notices have been sent to the MP so far, adding that he has not presented any evidence till date. Gautam emphasised this would be the last opportunity for the MP to present any evidence, and the matter will be finalised thereafter.

The Electricity Department imposed the fine on the MP in December last year over alleged power theft.