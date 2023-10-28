Electricity worth Rs 1.04 cr stolen in some residential areas of Thane district, says MSEDCL

Thane, Oct 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has recorded power theft to the tune of Rs 1.04 crore in residential areas of Kalyan and Titwala towns of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

As per a release issued by the MSEDCL, the thefts were detected during a drive conducted over the last two days in the residential areas of Kalyan (east) and Titwala division of Kalyan zone.

At least 4,84,000 units of electricity, worth Rs 1.04 crore, were stolen from 368 installations of domestic consumers in varying periods, it stated.

Meanwhile, power bills worth Rs 98 crore are due from domestic consumers in the zone and the supply to 27,400 defaulters has been disconnected this month, the release said. PTI COR ARU