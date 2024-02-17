Electronic gadgets recovered from NSA cell in Assam jail housing pro-Khalistani outfit members

Guwahati, Feb 17 (PTI) Several electronic gadgets were recovered from the cells of National Security Act (NSA) detenues at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on Saturday.

Among the detenues are 10 members of the radical group 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD), a pro-Khalistani outfit, including its chief Amritpal and one of his uncles.

They have been jailed since March 19 last year, following their arrests under the NSA from various parts of Punjab during a crackdown on the outfit.

Director General of Police GP Singh revealed that a search of the premises was conducted by jail staff based on intelligence indicating unauthorised activities.

The search yielded various electronic devices, such as a smartphone with a SIM card, a keypad phone, a TV remote with a keyboard, a spycam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones, and speakers.

The jail staff confiscated these items, and investigations are underway to determine the source of these "unauthorized articles and mode of induction." DGP Singh posted on 'X' that additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA block following the receipt of information about unauthorised activities taking place there.

He further said additional lawful actions and preventive measures are being implemented to avoid such incidents in the future.

It's noteworthy that the DGP did not specify that the electronic items were recovered from the WDP members housed in the jail.

A multi-tier security arrangement had been established in Dibrugarh Jail since the arrival of the radical outfit members from Punjab, including the installation of additional CCTV cameras and the repair or replacement of faulty ones.

Dibrugarh Jail, one of the oldest and high-security prisons in the Northeast, was constructed by the British in 1859-60.

Amritpal Singh was brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail on April 23, 2023 after Punjab Police arrested him from the state’s Moga district after several weeks of manhunt.

His aides were also shifted to the jail during the massive operation against Waris Punjab De. Jail sources had earlier said Amritpal has been kept in a solitary cell. PTI DG MNB