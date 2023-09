Nagpur, Sep 9 (PTI) A total of 170 electronic meters worth Rs 3.40 lakh kept in a godown of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) were stolen in Kamptee in Nagpur, a police official said on Saturday.

The thefts took place between December 8 last year and September 4, 2023, the Kamptee police station official said.

A case has been filed on the complaint of an MSEDCL staffer and efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.