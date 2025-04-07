Electronic surveillance system being deployed to safeguard country’s borders: Home Minister during visit to IB

Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government is deploying an electronic surveillance system to safeguard the country’s borders and that technology will be used to detect and dismantle underground cross-border tunnels to thwart infiltration by terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing BSF personnel during a visit to Border Outpost ‘Vinay’ near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, Shah lauded the contribution of the force and praised the troops for performing their duties in challenging circumstances.

“We are deploying the electronic surveillance system on the borders, having two models. ..if anything happens (from the enemy side), you will be able to respond immediately," he said.

He said technology will also help to increase accessibility. "And at the same time, to identify and dismantle underground tunnels, technical means would be put in place,” the home minister said.

He commended the dedication and devotion of the BSF in safeguarding the borders throughout the year and said “the real challenge is understood only when one visits the place”.

“In cold, rain or extreme heat when temperatures cross 45 degrees Celsius, you remain on guard 365 days and 24 hours on the forward posts keeping an eye on enemy activities.

"The BSF has a glowing history and the entire nation knows their role in safeguarding the nation," he said, adding that in the past wars with Pakistan, the BSF's contribution was similar to the army's. PTI TAS RT