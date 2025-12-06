Electronic waste growing global challenge: Finnish Ambassador

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Finnish Ambassador Kimmo Lähdevirta on Friday evening lit a 23-foot Christmas tree crafted entirely from 300 kilograms of responsibly sourced electronic waste in New Delhi, highlighting the growing global challenge of e-waste management.

“This tree is not just a decoration but a symbol of reflection and creativity. Festive spirit and thoughtful action can go hand in hand,” Lähdevirta said.

The installation has been created in partnership with certified e-waste recyclers using discarded circuit boards, mobile phone bodies, cables, chargers and CDs.

India ranks third globally in e-waste generation, producing more than 1.6 million tonnes annually, yet formal recycling rates remain below five per cent in many categories.

India and Finland are partners under the India–Nordic–Baltic framework and have identified clean technology, waste management and innovation as priority areas.