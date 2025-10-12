Electrotherapy an effective method in modern physiotherapy: Expert

Latur, Oct 12 (PTI) Electrotherapy is an effective and safe method in modern physiotherapy that plays a key role in pain management, muscle rehabilitation, improving blood circulation, and tissue regeneration, an expert from Maharashtra University of Health Sciences has said.

Speaking at a physiotherapy conference in Latur on Saturday, Dr Y Praveen Kumar, dean of Allied Health Sciences at MUHS, said electrotherapy after accurate diagnosis can also work better in post-surgery recovery and paralysis.

The treatment involves modern devices such as TENS, Faradic current, IFT, ultrasound, and laser therapy, he said. PTI COR NR