Elegance, insight mark grand finale of Miss World Head-to-Head challenge

Hyderabad, May 24 (PTI) The grand finale of the Head-to-Head challenge at the 72nd Miss World festival here was marked by elegance and thoughtful discussion. Twenty five contestants — five each from Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania, and the Americas and Caribbean — showcased their eloquence, commitment, and vision for social change during the prestigious event.

Miss Wales, Miss Turkey, Miss Trinidad & Tobago, and Miss Zambia were crowned Head-to-Head continental winners.

The Head-to-Head Challenge, a key segment of the Miss World Festival, offers a global platform for contestants to voice their views on critical social issues. Two participants from each continent were selected for the final round, from which one winner per continent advanced to the Top Ten, a press release from the organisers said on Friday.

To a question on "Promoting Telangana to the World," Miss Turkey highlighted the state as a hub of technology and medical innovation.

"It is a vibrant state of progress, prioritizing women’s rights, safety, and education. Telangana sends a powerful message to the world —of empowerment, innovation, and gender equality," she said.

Miss Wales remarked, "This is my second visit, and what stands out most is the warmth of the people. I will invite my country to experience Telangana's rich culture firsthand." "Telangana's people are true to their culture. I received many gifts and stories that reflect their authenticity. 'Beauty with a Purpose' is not just a cause-- Telangana embodies that spirit," said Miss Zambia.

Miss Trinidad & Tobago added, "My country is known as the land of sunshine — and I want to extend that warmth to Telangana. This land radiates kindness, culture, and connection." The Head-to-Head Challenge at the 72nd Miss World Festival powerfully showcased how beauty, purpose, intellect, and cultural pride converge to create a global voice for change, the release added.

The Miss World 2025 pageant kicked off with a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on May 10 and will continue until May 31.

Leveraging the event, the Telangana government has devised an elaborate action plan to showcase the state as a hub of tourism and investment.

As part of this vision, the contestants toured major attractions across the state, including the iconic Charminar here, UNESCO World Heritage Site of Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district, famous Narasimha temple in Yadagirigutta and a 700-year-old Banyan tree in neighbouring Mahabubnagar district. PTI GDK SA ROH