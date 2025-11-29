‘Elemental’: Artist K R Nariman’s solo show explores interconnectedness of human, nature

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A bronze human form dives into a vivid blue ocean of acrylic as the tail of a whale disappears into the deep in artist K R Nariman’s canvas-sculptural work, in another work tiny humans appear to be floating on a bronze rhino horn on top of which the pachyderm is perched precariously.

In her solo show, “Elemental”, at Bikaner House, Nariman plays with the human form in the elements not for its negative impact on nature, but as hope for a future of harmony where humans and nature live in a synchronised coexistence.

"Elemental”, a show both grand and intimate in scale, brings together the bronze sculptor’s tenderness towards nature and her perception of the interconnectedness of all life – human, animal, and plant.

It was Nariman’s intention to make the human figures small and disfigured to project the fragile ego of humans.

“My entire narrative around it is to be like ‘please live with nature. And don't think that we are above them’. We are actually very small and the ecosystem is a larger affair. When you look at it we're actually smaller than an ant.

“It's a positive message, which is actually a hope that we'll work well together with the animals, and sort of move towards the same direction and not try and take away from it,” Nariman told PTI.

She added that the forms inspired by nature appear organically in her works, whereas the human form emerges “not as the dominant party but as intertwined with nature”.

“My faces and small abstract humans are intertwined into my sculptures, which sometimes almost dissolve into the background of my artworks,” the 33-year-old said.

The artworks range from small pieces to large installations, made during the last three years.

The exhibition builds on the old theme of mankind’s connection with nature, as birds, fish, animals, water and people stand frozen in bronze yet evoke a sense of freedom through movement caught in time.

If birds represent the lightness of air, antelopes, horses, and rhinos embody the strength of earth. Fish, turtles, and seaweeds in myriad tints of blue and green carry a calm that lies beneath the surface of a roaring ocean, captured in its essence in Nariman’s work.

“I've always felt a connection to nature and wildlife. I love going into the forest and going for safaris. So, the topic of interest has been there for a long time. Then it started to slowly trickle into my work.

“When I slowly started building the body of work I realised that I was actually moving towards the elements. It never even occurred to me when I was first starting to make the work. When I started to look at the work I said ‘my god it's actually the elements coming together’,” she said.

In a large number of her current works, Nariman has used a new technique of adding bronze sculptures on top of canvas.

“When I first started I thought, ‘you know what I still want to go on the same sort of ecology theme that I am of course run in’. And I started to mix them and it took me about a year and a half to figure out how to get it done. To be perfectly honest. It's been about 3 years since I started working on this. The biggest struggle is to attach a bronze sculpture to a canvas so that it doesn’t fall off,” she said.

The exhibition will come to a close on December 6. PTI MAH MAH RB RB