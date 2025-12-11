Elements of 'dying' terror ecosystem spreading misinformation will face strict action: LG Sinha

Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said certain elements of the dying terror ecosystem are attempting to spread misinformation or negative narratives against the country and warned of strict action against them under the country’s established legal framework.

Sinha said terrorists, separatists and their patrons are no longer given government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, and instead, they are being identified and given the harshest punishment for their deeds.

"There are certain elements from the dying terror ecosystem who are attempting to spread misinformation or negative narratives against the country. We will take stringent action against such elements according to the country's established legal framework," the LG said.

He made these remarks while handing over appointment letters to 41 next of kin of victims of terrorism in the Jammu Division. Appointment letters were also given to 22 beneficiaries in age relaxation cases and 19 wards of police martyrs under compassionate appointment rules and the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme.

"Abrogation of Article 370 brought a dynamic change in Jammu and Kashmir. Now, terrorists, separatists and their patrons are not given government jobs but are being identified and given the harshest punishment for their deeds," he said.

The LG further said, "We have not bought peace, but established peace. The days of misgovernance are over. Now, terrorists, separatists and their patrons are not given government jobs but are being identified and given the harshest punishment for their misdeeds." Those who are fanning separatism and threatening national unity will face action according to the law, he further said.

He also appealed to all sections of society to contribute to the 'Mahayagya' of development in Jammu and Kashmir with selfless action.

Earlier, on July 28, the lieutenant governor handed over appointment letters to 94 next of kin of terror victims from the Jammu division. The move brings relief to 135 terror victim families from the division who were denied justice for decades. PTI AB OZ OZ