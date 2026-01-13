Elephant calf dies after swallowing country-made bomb, farmer held

Erode (Tamil Nadu), Jan 13 (PTI) A female elephant calf has died after swallowing a country-made bomb in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in this district and a farmer has been arrested in this connection, forest officials have said.

Forest personnel who went on patrol to the Guthiyalathur reserve forest a few days ago found the two-year-old calf dead, and they informed the forest veterinarian. Bleeding injuries in the elephant's trunk and mouth were noticed, they said on Monday.

The veterinarian conducted an autopsy and declared that the elephant died after consuming a country-made bomb. Forest officials suspected the bomb should have been thrown there by a poacher or farmer who wanted to ward off elephants from entering fields. After conducting an investigation, they arrested Kalimuthu (43), a farmer of the area, they added. The carcass of the calf was buried in the same area. PTI CORR ADB