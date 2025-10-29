Elephant calf drowns in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Oct 29 (PTI) A female elephant calf drowned while bathing in a pond in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a herd of 20-22 elephants entered a pond in Auranara village under Chhal forest range, Dharamjaigarh Divisional Forest Officer Jitendra Upadhyay said.

“While bathing, the female calf, aged around one year, slipped into the deep waters and drowned. The herd later pulled the carcass out of the water,” Upadhyay said.

The water body, located deep inside the forest, has a depth of 10-12 feet, he said.

After learning about the incident, forest personnel reached the site and a post-mortem was carried out on Wednesday morning. The carcass was subsequently cremated in the forest, he said.

Veterinarians confirmed that the calf elephant died due to drowning, the official said.

About 50 elephants are currently roaming in different parts of the Dharamjaigarh forest division, and the department has issued alerts in nearby villages, he added. PTI COR TKP NR