Elephant calf electrocuted in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Bilaspur, Nov 1 (PTI) An elephant calf was electrocuted in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district after it came in contact with a live wire allegedly laid by poachers, a forest department official said on Friday.

The carcass was found near Parsapara village under Takhatpur range this morning, he added.

"The calf is in the 3-4 age group. Preliminary probe suggests it was electrocuted after stepping on a live wire laid by poachers to trap wild boars. The post mortem process has started. Further probe into the incident is underway," he said.

Incidentally, three jumbos, including a calf, were electrocuted in Raigarh district on October 26.

The state has reported deaths of more than 70 elephants in the last six years, with the cause ranging from ailments to old age to electrocution, the official added.

Districts that face man-elephant conflicts include Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, and Balrampur. PTI COR TKP BNM