Elephant calf found dead

Raigarh, Jan 28 (PTI) An elephant calf was found dead in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, trapped in a crevice between rocks, a forest official said on Wednesday.

The carcass of the one-year-old male elephant was found stuck in a crevice between two large rocks, in the forested area of Kaya village under the Gharghoda forest range on Tuesday, he said.

Prima facie, the calf sustained serious internal injuries after it fell in the steeply sloped area. Excessive bleeding likely led to the jumbo's death, the official added.

He added that the exact cause of death will be known after the postmortem.

In the last six years, nearly 90 elephants have died due to ailments, old age, and electrocution in Chhattisgarh, according to official data. PTI COR NSK