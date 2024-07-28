Elephant calf found dead in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Dhamtari, Jul 28 (PTI) An elephant calf was found dead in marshland in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, officials said on Sunday.

The calf, whose carcass was found in mud in a forested patch near Chandanbahra village in Sankra range on Saturday, possibly belonged to a herd which is roaming the Gariaband-Dhamtari inter district border, they said.

"A team reached the spot after being alerted and launched an operation to pull out the carcass from the swamp. It may have died at least 2-3 days ago. The preliminary post mortem report suggested the calf might be around 3-months-old. The cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy," an official said.

"Prima facie, it seems the calf may have got stuck in marshland due to heavy rainfall in the area. The inspection of the spot indicates other pachyderms tried to pull the calf out of the swamp but in vain," he said. PTI COR TKP BNM