Elephant calf rescued from well in Jharkhand's Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Oct 15 (PTI) An elephant calf that had fallen into a well was successfully rescued after five hours on Wednesday in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, an official said.

The elephant calf had fallen into a well in Khaira village, under Hazaribag Forest (West) Division, on Tuesday night, around 10 pm.

DFO, West Division, Mohan Prakash said, "The elephant calf was rescued with the help of villagers and forest department personnel. The incident took place on Tuesday night around 10 pm." He said that a group of four elephants had entered the village when the baby elephant accidentally fell into a well constructed under the MNREGA scheme.

"Upon receiving this information, we reached the scene and started the rescue operation with the help of villagers, and the baby elephant was rescued around 3 am," the DFO added.