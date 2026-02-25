Elephant carcass found in Bijnor forest range

New Update
Bijnor (UP), Feb 25 (PTI) The carcass of an elephant, estimated to be around eight years old, was found in the Sahuvala forest range in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, a forest official said on Wednesday.
Forest Sub-Inspector Nitin said the decomposed carcass was found in the Khari beat area.
"The carcass appears to be about a week old. A post-mortem examination is being conducted. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the report is received," he said. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV