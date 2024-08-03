Elephant count goes up to 3,063 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Aug 3 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday released the Integrated Elephant Census 2024 which revealed an increase in the count of elephants in Tamil Nadu from 2,961 in 2023 to 3,063 this year.

While there were 2,761 elephants according to the enumeration held in 2017, the numbers went up to 2,961 in the year 2023 due to various protective initiatives taken up during the past three years after Chief Minister Stalin assumed office on May 7, 2021, the government said.

With the same trend continuing, the number of elephants has increased this year to 3,063 in Tamil Nadu as per the Elephant Census report for 2024, an official release said.

The integrated elephant census was held from May 23, 2024 to May 25, 2024 in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The CM inaugurated the refurbished Guindy Children's park here (renovated at a cost of Rs 30 crore) and released the report. Forest Minister M Mathiventhan, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Srinivas R Reddy took part. PTI VGN ROH