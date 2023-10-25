Elephant dies after being hit by goods train in Odisha

Keonjhar (Odisha), Oct 25 (PTI) A female elephant was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a goods train in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, police said.

The train hit the jumbo while the animal was crossing the railway tracks between Nayagarh to Jurudi station near Jagannathpur village under the Bamebari section of the Champua forest range, a senior officer said.

The incident might have happened due to fog and low visibility, a forest official said, adding that an investigation is being conducted to ascertain the cause.

A joint task force in the office of the principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) is monitoring the incident, he added. PTI COR AAM BDC