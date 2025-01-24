Elephant dies after falling into well in Jharkhand's Bokaro

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Jan 24 (PTI) An elephant died after falling into a deep well in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, a forest official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Gopo village under Mahuatand police station area on Thursday night, the official added.

"The sub-adult elephant seemed to have strayed from its herd and accidentally fell into the well," Bokaro divisional forest officer (DFO) Rajnish Kumar told PTI.

A local panchayat head, Tejlal Mahato, said the elephant entered the village at night to eat crops and fell into the well.

"It fell into the well and died. Local villagers saw it in the morning and informed forest officials," he said. PTI SAN MNB