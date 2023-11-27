Elephant dies of electrocution in Chhattisgarh

Korba, Nov 27 (PTI) An elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire at a forest in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Monday morning, an official said.

Action will be taken against officials of the power company concerned in connection with the jumbo's death, divisional forest officer Kumar Nishant said.

The incident took place at Pasan near Baigapara-Khanjarpar village under Katghora forest range where one of the tuskers, separated from a herd of 50 elephants, was passing through a route between two hills, he said.

The herd of elephants has been roaming in the Pasan forest area for the last few days, he said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the elephant, around 20 years old, came in contact with an 11 kV power line wire, hanging at a height of 10 feet above the ground level, in the forest and got electrocuted,” the official said.

The electricity department was informed on November 14 about the wire hanging at a low height there but no effective measures were taken by them, he said.

The forest department will get a case lodged against the power company officials for the death of the elephant, the official said.

Chhattisgarh has reported death of more than 70 elephants in the last five years with causes including ailments, age and electrocution, as per officials.

Human-elephant conflicts in the state, particularly in the northern part, have also been a major cause of concern since the last decade.

On Sunday, an elephant trampled a 32-year-old tribal man to death in Raigarh district, another forest official said. PTI COR GK