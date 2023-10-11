Elephant dies of electrocution in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district

Raigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) A male elephant was found electrocuted in a paddy field in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, officials said on Wednesday.

The tusker, aged 40-45 years, was found dead on Tuesday night at Baysi village under Dharamjaigarh forest division, Divisional Forest Officer Abhishek Jogawat said.

Prime facie it seems the pachyderm came in contact with an 11KV power transmission line which was sagging at a low height above the field and got electrocuted, he said.

Soon after being alerted about the death of the wild animal, forest personnel rushed to the spot and got the postmortem conducted by a team of veterinarians, he said.

The tusker was part of a herd of seven elephants that was seen roaming in the area, he said.

Forest personnel have been enquiring into the incident, he added.

With this incident, six elephants have died, including four due to electrocution, so far this year in the Dharamjaigarh forest division. PTI COR TKP NR