Elephant dies of electrocution in J'khand's Garhwa

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Nov 23 (PTI) A female elephant died of electrocution after coming into contact with a high-tension wire in Jharkhand’s Garhwa district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place on the Kari-Mati–Chapkali road under Chiniya police station limits in the Palamu forest division when a herd of elephants was returning to the forest, he said.

"A female elephant leading the herd accidentally hit an electricity pole carrying an 11,000-volt high-tension line. It appears the animal died after coming in contact with the live wire," Ranka forester Animesh Kumar said.

Elephant population in the state is on the decline.

According to the country's first-ever DNA-based census of the species, state's wild elephant population has dropped sharply to 217, far below the 678 recorded in 2017. PTI COR SAN MNB