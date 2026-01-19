Elephant electrocuted in agriculture land in Andhra's Chittoor district

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 19 (PTI) An elephant was electrocuted while foraging in an agricultural land at Kallupalli village here in Chittoor district on Monday, said an official.

The animal, aged approximately 30 years, had strayed into the field from a nearby forest located about 300 metres away while searching for food, according to preliminary information.

"An elephant was found dead after electrocution in agricultural land at Kallupalli village in Chittoor district on Monday," Chittoor District Forest Officer (DFO) G Subburaj told PTI.

The elephant was moving from the Punganuru forest range towards the Palamaneru range when it accidentally came into contact with a live electric wire in the field, he said.

The village falls under the Palamaneru forest range, officials said.

Subburaj said the body of the elephant was sent for post-mortem examination and further details would be known after the procedure. PTI MS STH KH